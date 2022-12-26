Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $38.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.