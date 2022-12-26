Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 85 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.45.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Cooper Companies stock opened at $332.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.86 and a 200-day moving average of $301.68. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $430.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.