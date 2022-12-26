Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 832 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises about 1.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 130.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.21.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $217.06 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

