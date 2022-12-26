Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Lifted by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after acquiring an additional 661,206 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $60,645,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

NYSE:DLR opened at $100.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

