Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 1.8% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $241.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.42. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.09.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

