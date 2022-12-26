Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 546 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 2.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after buying an additional 2,732,668 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after buying an additional 1,618,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after buying an additional 1,100,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 372.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,273,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,787,000 after buying an additional 1,004,157 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $102.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.37. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.