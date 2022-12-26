Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,128,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,262 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 19.0% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sofi Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $113,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.12 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.