Insight Folios Inc Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,411,000 after buying an additional 632,761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 482.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 739,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,018,000 after buying an additional 612,662 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.8 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $111.12 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $200.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.11.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

