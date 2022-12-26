Insight Folios Inc Has $7.11 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises about 3.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,725 shares of company stock worth $7,690,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.15.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $85.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

