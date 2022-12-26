Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 2.1% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Cintas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Cintas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Cintas by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $457.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

