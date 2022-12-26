L.M. Kohn & Company Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $256,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.74 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.69.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

