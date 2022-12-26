Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.2% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 15.5% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $1,627,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 11.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 846,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,709,000 after buying an additional 85,823 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Lam Research by 10.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $412.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.32. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

