FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $53,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 779.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

