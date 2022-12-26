Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 2,800 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,625 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 2.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 77.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $203,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,696.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 118.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 936,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,402,000 after purchasing an additional 508,026 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $155.92 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

