Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $7.39 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.8% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

