Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 2.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Enbridge by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ENB opened at $39.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.