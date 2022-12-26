CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Stock Holdings Lifted by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTO. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 282,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43,961 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 75,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,897.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,794.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,550 shares of company stock worth $389,789. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

NYSE:CTO opened at $18.11 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $413.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 0.77.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 860.41%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

