Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

NYSE SRC opened at $40.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $180.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 139.47%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

