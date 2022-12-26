Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 726 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

OTIS opened at $78.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

