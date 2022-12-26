Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Moody’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus cut their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.73.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $278.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $403.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

