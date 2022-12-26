ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 34,928 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,928 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of DISH Network worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DISH Network by 6,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $14.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

