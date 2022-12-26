Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 307,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOX opened at $82.00 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $138.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.72.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

