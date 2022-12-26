ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 497.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 992,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826,720 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Marqeta by 1,104.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Shares of MQ opened at $6.01 on Monday. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $18.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

