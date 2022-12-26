ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.12% of Saia worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 22.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 98.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 146.6% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.93.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA opened at $214.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $342.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.75 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.