ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $248.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $609.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

