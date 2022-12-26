ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,650 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.74% of GrafTech International worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of EAF opened at $4.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 298.27% and a net margin of 33.94%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

GrafTech International Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.