ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,644 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.09% of Tapestry worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,948 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 11.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,487 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 28.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $37.42 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Raymond James began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tapestry to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

