Midas Price Hits $28.65 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Midas token can now be purchased for approximately $28.65 or 0.00170021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a market cap of $74.70 million and $10,791.43 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $880.64 or 0.05225772 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00497817 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.62 or 0.29495910 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 28.6941688 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $46,282.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MIDASUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.