Safe (SAFE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. Safe has a market capitalization of $156.21 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.50 or 0.00044490 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00115156 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00188574 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00059502 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000333 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.79706516 USD and is down -22.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

