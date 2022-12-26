ERC20 Price Hits $0.0078 on Major Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $21.42 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00014029 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040419 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020400 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00227057 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00784664 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $49.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

