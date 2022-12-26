Reliant Investment Management LLC Buys 1,070 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises 4.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Bank of America lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

ADM stock opened at $94.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $86.14.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.