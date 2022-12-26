Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after buying an additional 1,746,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fastenal by 118.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,106 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $57,056,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,751,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

