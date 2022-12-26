Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $202,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $138.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.12.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

