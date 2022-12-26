Advocate Group LLC Raises Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up 1.4% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,389,000 after buying an additional 1,868,954 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,913,000 after buying an additional 460,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,874,000 after buying an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $79.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 168.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

