Advocate Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Advocate Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

