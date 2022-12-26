The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

