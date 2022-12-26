Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

