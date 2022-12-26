Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Raised by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up approximately 2.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX opened at $74.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.24 and a 1 year high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

