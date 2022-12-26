Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $2.78 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.07 and a 200-day moving average of $104.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

