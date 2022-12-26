Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 2,544 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 117,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 34,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.54 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

