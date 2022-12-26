Rockland Trust Co. Sells 18,176 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,176 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,579,000 after acquiring an additional 536,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $194,291,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after buying an additional 238,535 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $833.55 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $820.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $733.65.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.