Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $267.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

