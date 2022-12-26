iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,899 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $16,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.02 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $56.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.