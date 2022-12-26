Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.1% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $391,983,000 after buying an additional 784,420 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Trading Up 0.8 %

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $74.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.24 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.