Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $37.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

