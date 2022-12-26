ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,876 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,843,713,000 after buying an additional 166,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $144.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.75. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $237.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

