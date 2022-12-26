Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $36.59 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up about 2.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Rockwell Automation worth $36,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 31,561 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,732 shares of company stock worth $3,507,452. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ROK opened at $256.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $350.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.37 and its 200 day moving average is $236.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 59.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.69.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

