GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Microchip Technology by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $69.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

