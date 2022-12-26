GAM Holding AG Sells 1,289 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,661,000 after buying an additional 2,150,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 134.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,023,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after buying an additional 1,736,263 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Regions Financial by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,877,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,248,000 after buying an additional 1,367,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 50.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,649,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,011,000 after buying an additional 1,220,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.