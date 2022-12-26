Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.06% of Markel worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Markel by 133.8% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Markel by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 36.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,177,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 875.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,706,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 2,270.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,783,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,307.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,249.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,234.03.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.